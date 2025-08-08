Telangana HC seeks plan for Telugu as 2nd language in schools

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has ordered the state government to submit an action plan for the phased implementation of Telugu as a second language for students from classes 2 to 9 in government, unaided, and private schools.

This directive was issued during a hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Pramila Pathak of Hyderabad. The PIL challenged the state government’s proceedings issued on December 7 and 19 of last year, which made Telugu mandatory as a second language in CBSE, ICSE, IB, Cambridge, and other national board schools.

Petitioner’s arguments

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aperesha Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin heard the case on Thursday, August 7. The petitioner’s lawyer argued that introducing Telugu as a second language should be done gradually, starting with Class 6 and extending it one class at a time each year.

They contended that a sudden mandatory implementation would severely harm students who have studied in other languages.

In response, the special government pleader stated that this policy is already in effect in government, unaided, and some private schools from classes 1 to 8. They pointed out that the petitioners were now arguing against the implementation from class 6.

Bench refuses to grant a stay

After hearing the arguments from both sides, the bench refused to grant a stay on the government’s proceedings that made Telugu mandatory.

Instead, the court instructed the government to submit an action plan for the phased implementation of Telugu as a second language.

The hearing was then adjourned for two weeks.