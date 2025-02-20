Telangana HC seeks report on food in government hostels

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, February 19, asked the government to submit a report on food served in state-run hostels.

The Telangana government has been granted two weeks to furnish the report. The court issued the orders while hearing petitions related to the condition and management of government-run hostels and educational buildings in Telangana

The court further stressed that the report should reflect the actual conditions in these hostels, and it instructed the formation of a committee of experts to compile the report.

The committee will assess the current state of facilities in government hostels, gurukul schools, and other educational institutions, focusing on the adequacy of the living conditions, facilities provided to students, and the overall management of these establishments.

Petitioner counsel Chikkadu Prabhakar argued that over 9,000 hostels and schools across the state lack proper facilities for students.

He stated that the government had failed to provide adequate living conditions and facilities in these institutions, which were critical for the welfare of students.

In response to the concerns raised, the Telangana High Court ordered a committee to be formed to assess the issue and submit a report.

The court has assured that necessary actions would be taken based on the report’s findings. The bench was dealing with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by K Akhil Sri Guru Teja, which raised concerns about the deficiencies in the facilities offered to students residing in these institutions.