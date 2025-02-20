Telangana HC halts probe into phone tapping case against Harish Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued interim orders halting the investigation into a case registered against former minister and senior BRS leader T Harish Rao by the Panjagutta police, based on a complaint of phone tapping from a real estate businessman.

The court’s decision, made on Wednesday, February 19, extends previous interim orders protecting Harish Rao and former DCP Radha Kishan Rao from arrest in connection with the case.

Justice K Lakshman presided over the hearing of separate petitions filed by Harish Rao and Radha Kishan Rao, who sought to quash the case registered at the Panjagutta Police Station in Hyderabad.

During the proceedings, Public Prosecutor Palle Nageswara Rao requested an adjournment, citing the unavailability of Supreme Court senior advocate Siddharth Luthra.

However, Harish Rao’s legal team, led by R Chandrasekhar Reddy and senior lawyer Dama Seshadri Naidu, raised strong objections.

They argued that a high-ranking officer had threatened a witness in the case and that the third accused was detained at the police station until 1:30 am along with his wife and two-year-old child, alleging forced signatures on incriminating documents.

The Public Prosecutor countered that Harish Rao and Radha Kishan Rao were already protected from arrest, and thus there was no reason to prevent the investigation from proceeding.

Justice Lakshman responded to these arguments by questioning whether statements had been taken and if they were indeed against the petitioners.

The judge cautioned the prosecution against employing “tricks” with the courts, stating, “On the one hand, you are asking for an adjournment, and on the other hand, you are making arrests”.

Ultimately, the High Court adjourned the inquiry to March 3, instructing the Panjagutta police to suspend their investigation until that time.