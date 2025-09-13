Telangana HC seeks response in petition against Jubilee Hills eviction drive

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court directed the Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) and the Jubilee Hills Cooperative Housing Building Society to respond to a petition challenging an eviction drive.

In August, HYDRAA had issued eviction notices for a 2,000 sq yard land worth Rs 100 crore in Jubilee Hills.

HYDRAA stated that the land falls under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits according to a layout approved in 1991. The agency said the petitioner, P Satya Narayana, encroached on the land by constructing a shed and operating a nursery for several years.

Narayana claims he owns the land.

Following HYDRAA’s eviction notice, the petitioner approached the Telangana High Court but was denied relief. The court granted him the right to challenge the eviction order before an appropriate forum.

He then filed a civil appeal before the Supreme Court, but his petition was dismissed at the admission stage.

The petitioner has now approached the High Court again, challenging the eviction notice.