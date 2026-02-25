Telangana HC seeks state’s reply on dialysis equipment shortage

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th February 2026 7:35 am IST
Representative image

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the state government to file a detailed explanation regarding the alleged shortage of dialysis equipment in government hospitals across the state.

The court was responding to a letter written by an advocate, who brought to its attention serious concerns over inadequate dialysis facilities.

The advocate alleged that there is an acute shortage of dialysis machines in government hospitals and that patients are being exposed to new infections due to the failure to conduct proper tests and blood screening.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Dialysers being used for multiple patients: Complaint

According to the complaint, as many as 102 dialysis centres are operating across Telangana under a public–private partnership (PPP) model. The government reportedly pays Rs 1,950 per dialyser. However, the letter alleged that dialysers, which are meant for single use, are being used for two or three patients.

It was further alleged that unused dialysers are being illegally sold outside with the alleged involvement of certain officials linked to Aarogyasri and other departments.

The petitioner also claimed that several dialysis and blood purification machines are non-functional in government hospitals. Mandatory medical tests for patients are allegedly not being conducted, raising serious concerns about patient safety and healthcare standards.

MS Admissions 2026-27

HC treats letter as PIL

Taking cognisance of the letter, the High Court treated it as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL). A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin heard the matter on Tuesday.

The Bench issued notices to the Principal Secretary of the Medical and Health Department, the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, the Director of Medical Education, and the Managing Director of Aarogyasri, directing them to file their counters.

The case has been adjourned for four weeks for further hearing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th February 2026 7:35 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button