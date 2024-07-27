Telangana HC sends notices to state, centre on spurious pesticides

This decision came during a hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Ravi Krishna Vattem from Sangareddy.

Published: 27th July 2024
Telangana State High Court (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed agriculture and food safety officials from both the central and state governments to provide explanations regarding the measures taken to safeguard farmers and consumers from counterfeit, spurious pesticides.

This decision came during a hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Ravi Krishna Vattem from Sangareddy.

He alleged that the authorities have failed to effectively combat the influx of fake pesticides, which not only harm crops but also pose health risks.

In his petition, Vattem called for the strict enforcement of the Insecticides Act and proposed that each shop be assigned unique QR codes.

This would allow consumers to verify the authenticity of the pesticides they purchase. Additionally, he requested that the authorities publish in the official gazette the results of pesticide samples collected from various sellers, along with the details of their analyses.

