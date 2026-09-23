Telangana HC sets aside CAT order on BrahMos DG Joshi appointment

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, September 22, set aside a CAT order that quashed the appointment of Jaiteerth R Joshi as Director General of BrahMos.

A division bench of the High Court comprising Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice Narsing Rao Nandikonda allowed the petitions filed by Joshi and the Union Government challenging the order of the Central Administrative Tribunal and set aside the CAT order.

The HC said the CAT exceeded the legitimate bounds of judicial review in setting aside the appointment of Joshi.

The CAT on December 29 last year had set aside the appointment of Joshi as Director General BrahMos, and directed the union government and other respondents to reconsider the claim of the applicant Sivasubramaniam Nambi Naidu, Distinguished Scientist, DRDO, for appointment to the post.

Joshi was appointed as DG of BrahMos in November 2024.

Also Read Telangana HC stays CAT order quashing BrahMos DG appointment

Naidu approached CAT against Joshi’s appointment and contended that he is senior to Joshi and was entitled to be appointed as Director General.

Subsequently, Joshi and the Union Government challenged the CAT order in the HC, which in January this year granted interim stay against the Tribunal’s order.

The counsels of the petitioners submitted in the HC that order of the Tribunal was illegal. They also argued that the Tribunal exceeded its scope of judicial review.

Naidu’s counsel argued that the union government failed to justify the selection of Joshi as the most suitable scientist for the post of Director General (BrahMos).

After hearing the arguments, the HC in July reserved its orders.