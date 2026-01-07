Telangana HC stays CAT order quashing BrahMos DG appointment

The High Court order came on a plea filed by Joshi seeking to stay the operation of the order of the Central Administrative Tribunal.

Telangana High Court
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday granted interim stay on a CAT order that quashed the appointment of Jaiteerth R Joshi as DG of BrahMos Aerospace.

The CAT on December 29 last year quashed the appointment of Joshi as Director General BrahMos Aerospace, an Indo-Russian JV, and directed the Union Government and other respondents to reconsider the claim of the applicant Sivasubramaniam Nambi Naidu for appointment to the post.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 7th January 2026 8:04 pm IST

