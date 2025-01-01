HC stays evictions by HYDRAA in Hyderabad’s Khajaguda

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court expressed strong disapproval of HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath’s actions regarding the demolition of properties in Khajaguda, which were claimed to be situated in the Full Tank Level (FTL) area of Thavutoni (Bhagirathamma) Kunta.

The court warned that it might summon Ranganath again due to his haste in ordering evictions without proper notice or hearings for the affected property owners.

This warning came during a hearing of a lunch motion petition filed by Mekala Anjaiah and two others, who assert ownership of a 6.2-acre land parcel in the area.

Justice K Lakshman questioned the urgency behind demanding that landowners vacate their properties within 24 hours, emphasizing the lack of due process.

He stated, “What is the hurry in asking the owners to vacate the place… without a proper notice and without hearing the owners?”

The court also stayed eviction orders issued by HYDRAA on December 30 and directed that proper procedures be followed moving forward.

During the proceedings, the court sought clarification on how authorities determined that the property fell within the FTL of the water body, asking for documentation to support their claims.

The judge highlighted that no final notification marking the FTL had been presented and questioned whether any notices had been served to the petitioners regarding this matter.