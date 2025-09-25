Telangana HC stays order on ticket price hike for Pawan Kalyan’s film

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday, September 25, kept in abeyance an order issued by a Single Judge of the court directing the interim suspension of the state government’s memo allowing a hike in ticket prices for certain shows of top Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan’s film ‘OG’.

Hearing a Writ Appeal filed by DVV Entertainments, the producer of the film, against the Single Judge’s order, a bench comprising judges Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy also directed that the matter be placed before the Judge on September 26 for passing appropriate orders.

As the Single Judge suspended the government’s memo without hearing the film producer, the impugned order is “kept in abeyance” till the Single Judge passes appropriate orders on September 26, the bench said.

The memo issued by the state government on September 19 had permitted a special 9 pm show on September 24 with a ticket rate of Rs 800, including GST, and other enhanced prices till October 4.

The Single Judge order came on a petition which sought a declaration of the government’s memo as arbitrary, illegal, and to set aside the same.