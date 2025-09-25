Prasads Multiplex in Hyderabad issues quirky advisory for ‘They Call Him OG’ fans

Hyderabad: The mania over Pawan Kalyan’s highly anticipated movie They Call Him OG has brought cinema celebrations to a new level, triggering one of Hyderabad’s most favourite theatres, Prasads Multiplex, to release a quirky advisory.

In a statement made on Thursday, September 25, Prasads stated that it has witnessed fans exceeding the standard cheers, whistles and applause. Rather, most viewers have been witnessed screaming, leaping, and even ripping apart their T-shirts with sheer exhilaration during movie viewings.

“While we admire the passion, we also understand the casualties. Hence, we sincerely request you to kindly carry an extra T-shirt along with you when coming to watch the film,” the advisory read.

The theatre also added that although it promises an “unforgettable movie experience,” it cannot be blamed for the “survival of your wardrobe.”

The warning has left people laughing on social media, with many referring to it as a testimonial to the frenzy that has greeted the Power Star’s new drop.

The frenzy is not surprising given that the film They Call Him OG has already raked in nearly Rs 100 crore worldwide through advance bookings, with Hyderabad alone reportedly contributing over Rs 12 crore.