Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for Telugu cinema fans as Pawan Kalyan’s much-anticipated action-drama, OG (also called They Call Him OG), hit theatres today on September 25. The film had paid premiere night shows on Wednesday, followed by a worldwide release on Thursday. Directed and written by Sujeeth, the movie also marks Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi’s Telugu debut.

First reactions suggest that the ‘Power Star’ is back at his best. The action-packed thriller sees Pawan Kalyan’s gangster character, Ojas Gambheera, return to Mumbai after a decade to take on rival crime boss Omi Bhau, played by Emraan Hashmi. The film also stars Priyanka Mohan and has already been praised for Pawan Kalyan’s performance, though some critics noted a few shortcomings in the narrative.

OG total box office collection worldwide

Trade experts predict a massive opening for OG, with worldwide collections expected to cross Rs 100 crore on day 1. Some estimates are also coming that the figures have potential to touch Rs 130 crore, while some predict a staggering Rs 150 crore. Either way, the film is set to surpass opening-day records of blockbusters like Pathaan, Animal, Saaho, and Jawan, and could challenge Leo and Coolie for one of the biggest Indian film openings.

By the end of Thursday, September 25, it will be clear just how high OG climbs among the top 10 biggest openings in Indian cinema.