Telangana HC stays PhD admission process at Kakatiya University

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has temporarily halted the PhD admissions process at Kakatiya University.

This decision was made on Wednesday in response to a petition from Challa Amarender Reddy, a prospective Ph.D. candidate, who challenged the university’s choice to extend the merit list from 2022 for the current admissions cycle.

The petitioner argued that this practice unfairly disadvantages new applicants and could hinder their ability to pursue doctoral studies at the university.

During the hearing, Justice Vinod Kumar raised concerns about the implications of using an old merit list, questioning how it would affect recent postgraduates.

Akhi Ennamshetti, representing the petitioner, contended that a new notification should be issued to allow all eligible candidates to participate in the admissions process, ensuring fairness and transparency.

The judge issued an interim order to stay the proceedings and instructed the university and the Telangana Higher Education Department to respond while adjourning the case.