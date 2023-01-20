Telangana HC stays probe on Nizamabad bar association president

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court stayed further investigation of the FIR booked by the Station House Officer (SHO), Nizamabad Rural on Thursday.

A case was booked against the Nizamabad bar association president, Yerram Ganapathi and the bailiff, the assistant bailiff and others by the SHO.

A division bench comprising chief justice Ujjal Bhuyan and justice N Tukaramji heard a writ petition, which was a letter written by Yerram Ganapathi to the chief justice related to the case.

Ganapathi said that during a coordination meeting with district judges held in Nizamabad district court premises, an additional collector abused a judge for passing an order in favour of a farmer whose land was acquired.

“When we objected, he had the police book an FIR against me and two others,” Ganapathi added.

On January 5, 2023, the case was registered under different sections of the IPC based on a complaint filed by Prashanth Kumar, administrative officer, Nizamabad collectorate, at the behest of the additional collector of Nizamabad.

The case was adjourned till February 23 and notices were also issued to the chief secretary, principal secretary (Home), DGP, district collector Nizamabad, superintendent of police, additional collector, deputy tahsildar, SHO Nizamabad rural police station by the court.