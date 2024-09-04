Telangana HC takes suo motu action against Jubilee Hills hillock blasting

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has initiated a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) concerning the blasting of hillocks near Nyay Vihar in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Reports indicate that extensive blasting operations have been occurring regularly in the area, leading to tremors that are causing significant distress among local residents. This issue has been highlighted in various newspapers, prompting the court’s intervention.

In this PIL, the court has named several key respondents, including the Principal Secretaries of the Mines and Geology Department and the Environment and Forests Department, as well as the Telangana Pollution Control Board.

Additionally, the Hyderabad District Collector and the Commissioner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have also been included as parties to the case.