Telangana HC temporarily bars colleges from collecting fees

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has temporarily lifted its stay on four guidelines of GO 9 for the 2026-27 academic year. The court directed that colleges should not collect fees from students for now.

The interim order was passed while hearing a petition filed by the Telangana government seeking to vacate the earlier stay.

Admissions to continue

Justice Juvvadi Sridevi modified the earlier order and permitted colleges to continue the admission process as usual.

The court directed colleges to upload details of second, third and fourth-year students on the official portal within one week. After receiving the details, the government must clear the fee reimbursement for these students by July 31.

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For first-year students, the court directed the government to deposit the first instalment of the fee reimbursement by August 15.

It also made it clear that colleges would be allowed to collect fees directly from students if the government fails to meet the deadline.

Colleges raise pending dues issue

Claiming that GO 9 violated an earlier High Court order issued in April, more than 100 colleges challenged it.

The colleges told the court that fee reimbursement dues have been pending since 2020 and have crossed Rs 10,000 crore.

On the other hand, the Telangana government informed the court that it remains committed to protecting the education of students from economically weaker backgrounds.

It told the court that Rs 250 crore would be released immediately for students across all years. The remaining first-phase amount for first-year students will be paid by August 15.

The High Court has posted the matter for further hearing on July 20.