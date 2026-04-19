Telangana HC upholds civil court ruling on Shaikpet Hanuman temple land

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has refused to interfere with a civil court judgment declaring that 3.13 acres of land in Survey Nos. 139 and 140 at Shaikpet in Golconda mandal, along with the Hanuman temple situated on it, belong to the Endowments Department.

A division bench comprising Justice K Lakshman and Justice Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy observed that the civil court had passed its order after thoroughly examining documentary records and oral evidence. The High Court stated that there was no valid ground to overturn the lower court’s findings.

Eviction orders challenged

The dispute arose when the heirs of Satyanarayana Agarwal challenged eviction orders, claiming that their ancestors had constructed and managed the Hanuman temple over 120 years ago.

They argued that the temple was not maintained through public donations and that they had rightful ownership through a will executed by Srikishan Agarwal.

However, counsel for the Endowments Department contended that Srikishan Agarwal was merely a priest and not the owner. It was also pointed out that the government had officially notified the land as Endowments Department property in 1989.

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HC upholds civil court’s ruling

After hearing arguments from both sides, the High Court upheld the civil court’s ruling and dismissed the appeal. At the same time, the bench clarified that disputes related to Endowments Department lands can be addressed before the Endowments Tribunal.

It further directed that the tribunal should decide such matters independently, without being influenced by the High Court’s observations in this case.