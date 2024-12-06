Telangana HC upholds ordinance merging gram panchayats with nearby municipalities

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has upheld an ordinance issued by the state government that merges gram panchayats with nearby municipalities.

This decision affects 51 gram panchayats located in districts such as Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Sangareddy.

The ordinance, known as Ordinance-3, was released on September 2 and aims to streamline administrative processes.

In response to this ordinance, four separate petitions were filed challenging its validity in the High Court.

However, the bench consisting of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Srinivasa Rao dismissed these petitions on Thursday, December 5 affirming the government’s authority to issue such ordinances for administrative convenience.

The ordinance is part of a broader initiative to expand urban governance and improve administrative structures within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) area of Hyderabad.

It includes merging gram panchayats like Pudur and Railapur with Medchal municipality, among others.

The merger is based on recommendations from studies conducted by the Administrative Staff College of India and consultations with a Cabinet sub-committee that considered additional gram panchayats for integration due to their demographic similarities and urban development characteristics.