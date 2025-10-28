Telangana HC upholds PD Act against ‘Ganja Lady Don’ Angur Bai

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court dismissed a petition filed by Hyderabad’s ganja lady don Angur Bai, upholding the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against her on Tuesday, October 28.

According to officials, Angur Bai, known as the ‘Ganja Lady Don of Dhoolpet’, allegedly ran a large-scale marijuana distribution network in Hyderabad and had many cases registered against her.

The Advisory Board appointed by the government reviewed the case on March 10, 2025, forwarding its recommendation to the government. Acting on its report, the then Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Duri Shetty issued orders on April 15, 2025, invoking the PD Act against her.

Challenging the Collector’s orders, Angur Bai approached the High Court seeking to overturn the PD Act.

However, the division bench comprising rejected her plea, finding the accused guilty, upholding the detention orders.