Telangana HC upholds PD Act detention in illicit liquor case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has ruled that the production and sale of illicit liquor, made with chemicals and without any hygiene, is undoubtedly harmful to public health and society. The court emphasised that there is no doubt about the dangers posed by such spurious liquor, which is unfit for human consumption and hazardous to health.

A bench comprising Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice B.R. Madhusudan Rao was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Lakshmi, a resident of Mogilicherla village in Geesukonda mandal, Warangal district. She challenged the preventive detention (PD) of her husband, Dharavat Dhansingh, under the PD Act for his alleged involvement in multiple cases related to the storage and sale of illicit liquor.

During the hearing, the government’s special counsel, Swaroop Oorilla, argued that the accused was found in possession of illegal liquor stocks. Laboratory reports confirmed that the samples were unfit for human consumption and posed health risks, supporting the authorities’ actions.

After considering the arguments, the bench stated that the orders issued by the Collector and the government, citing valid reasons for invoking the PD Act, could not be interfered with. The court dismissed the petition, upholding the preventive detention.

However, it directed the police to complete the investigation in all pending cases against the accused by December 31.