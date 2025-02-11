Telangana HC warns govt over delay in DSC-2008 recruitment 

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has expressed strong displeasure over the delay in recruiting DSC-2008 candidates, warning the Education Department that further inaction could result in contempt of court.

During the hearing, the Commissioner of School Education assured the court that the recruitment process had begun and would be completed within three days. He confirmed that 1,382 candidates would be recruited on a contract basis.

Following this assurance, the court adjourned the case to February 17 for further review. The delay in resolving this long-pending issue has led to years of protests from affected candidates. With the court’s warning, the government is now under pressure to act swiftly and complete the recruitment process without further setbacks.