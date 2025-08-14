Telangana HC warns HYDRAA officials on defying orders in lake encroachment case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, August 13, criticised government agencies for causing inconvenience to citizens during the removal of encroachments from lakes and protecting government land.

The court questioned the sudden, disruptive actions, asking why the process could not be carried out slowly and without panic. It expressed displeasure over the manner in which the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) was conducting operations, asking why HYDRAA vehicles were painted in “war-like colours as if they were heading to battle.”

The court hearing involved a challenge to HYDRAA’s continuing desilting and restoration work in a lake area within private land in Khajaguda village, Rangareddy district, despite court orders to maintain the status quo.

The petitioner’s lawyer highlighted that the authorities ignored interim court orders to cease work and alleged defiance of the court’s authority.

Avoid longstanding conflicts: Court to HYDRAA

During the hearing, the court remarked on the prolonged nature of disputes related to the Full Tank Level (FTL) boundaries of water bodies. It suggested government policy reform is necessary to avoid such long-standing conflicts and stated that if private land exists within FTL zones, it should be acquired lawfully under the land acquisition act to prevent recurring disputes.

The bench indicated frustration over repeated litigation delaying effective resolution.

It also pointed out the lack of accountability of officials in implementing court orders, warning that if disobedience continues, strict actions would be taken to demonstrate the power of the courts.

The petitioner’s lawyer had requested permission for work on areas outside the petitioner’s 6-acre land to continue while maintaining the status quo on the petitioner’s land.

The hearing was adjourned to the following Monday for continuation.