Telangana HC’s green signal for transfer of govt school teachers

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has given a green signal for the transfer of government school teachers in the state.

A division bench headed by chief justice Alok Aradhe and justice T Vinod Kumar on Wednesday vacated the stay on the GO 5 pertaining to state teachers’ transfers and promotions 2023.

They held that the entire notification creates administrative inconvenience and also said that the awarding of 10 points for office bearers of the Teachers’ Associations was invalid.

The bench however said that allocation of 10 points to a spouse working in state government, Central government, Public Sector Undertaking, Local Body or Aided institution in the same district was valid.

As per the judgement, the Telangana Teachers Transfers & Promotion Guidelines 2023 shall be subject to final outcome of the writ petition.

Earlier, a stay was granted as the statutory procedure of placing the guidelines before the Assembly sessions was violated.

During the proceedings, the additional advocate general, J Ramchandra Rao said that on August 5, the Assembly had approved the said guidelines.

Furthermore, the AAG conveyed to the court that Section 99 of the Telangana Education Act, 1982 mandates that every rule established under the Act must be presented before the state Legislature soon after its issuance.

As a result, the rules were tabled before the Telangana State Legislative Assembly in August.

However, the petitioner’s counsel Chikkudu Prabhakar opposed this assertion by stating that although the rules were presented in the Assembly, they were not subjected to any discussion.

Prabhakar further raised concerns about the points allocations to office bearers, stating that such allocation would also affect the seniority of other teachers.

After the hearing, the judges gave a green signal for the transfer of teachers.