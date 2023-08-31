Engineering colleges in Telangana to conduct spot admissions

Hyderabad: Private engineering colleges in Telangana are going to conduct spot admissions to fill leftover seats. The admission process will take place on September 3 and 4, 2023.

Those who are willing to participate in the spot admission process need to present all original certificates. While the original certificates will be returned after verification, candidates are required to submit a set of xerox copies along with the original transfer certificate at the college.

During the seat allocation process, preference will be given to candidates who have qualified for TS EAMCET 2023 and have passed the qualifying examination, i.e., 10+2 or its equivalent, with group subjects including mathematics, physics, and chemistry. Their marks in these group subjects must be at least 45 percent.

The leftover seats in engineering colleges in Telangana after the allotment to TS EAMCET 2023 qualified candidates will be made available for candidates who have passed the qualifying examination, i.e., 10+2 or its equivalent, with group subjects as mathematics, physics, and chemistry. Again, their marks in these group subjects must be at least 45 percent.

Candidates who secure an engineering seat during the spot admission process are not eligible for fee reimbursement.

The processing fee for spot admission at engineering colleges in Telangana is Rs. 1300 for TS EAMCET 2023 qualified candidates and Rs. 2100 for TS EAMCET 2023 non-qualified candidates.

Details regarding the allocated seats for various candidates can be obtained from the official website of TS EAMCET (click here).