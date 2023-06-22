Telangana: Headmaster held under POSCO for harassing girl student

Hyderabad: A school headmaster was arrested under POSCO charges on Wednesday for allegedly harassing a girl student in Moominpet of Vikarabad district.

T Prabhu, the headmaster of Urdu-medium High School, Moominpet, was arrested after the victim’s parents lodged a complaint with Moominpet police. According to the complaint, the victim stopped going to school after facing continuous harassment from the accused.

When her parents asked why she was not attending the school, she narrated her ordeal, accusing the school headmaster of sexually harassing her on multiple occasions.

Subsequently, the girl’s parents, along with some local residents, reached Moominpet police station to file a complaint against the headmaster. Further investigations into the case are under way.