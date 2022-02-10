Telangana Health Dept urges IT companies to end work from home

Hyderabad: IT companies that are mostly located in Hyderabad have been urged to end work from home as the number of COVID cases in Telangana has started declining.

Director of Public Health G. Srinivas Rao has said that the COVID cases that started rising on December 28, 2021, had reached the peak on January 28 and then began declining.

On the behalf of the Telangana health department, he urged IT companies and other firms to start work from the office as the livelihood of many people is dependent on these industries.

Asking private schools to resume in-person classes, Rao said that government educational institutions that reopened recently have not reported any COVID cluster.

The state government has decided to reopen all the educational institutions on February 1. The educational institutions in Telangana had closed for Sankranti vacations from January 8 to January 18. However, due to rising number of Covid cases, the state government had on January 16, further extended the holidays till January 30. The government had however permitted schools to conduct online classes during this period.

COVID cases in Telangana

The decline in COVID-19 cases continued in Telangana on Wednesday with 865 new infections being reported taking the tally to 7,80,836, a health department bulletin said.

The state had recorded 1,061 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The trend of recoveries outnumbering fresh infections also continued with 2,484 people recuperating from the infectious disease on Wednesday.

The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,56,883, the bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported the highest number of cases with 263, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri and Ranga Reddy districts with 67 and 60 respectively.

The death toll increased to 4,103 with one more fatality. The number of active cases was 19,850, the bulletin said.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.53 per cent and 96.93 per cent, respectively.