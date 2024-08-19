Telangana health min asks officials to be alert over Monkeypox

Hyderabad: In view of some cases of Monkeypox being reported in China, Delhi and elsewhere, Telangana health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha has asked the Health department officials to be alert and stream travellers entering the state through the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

During a review meeting he held with health officials at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Monday, the officials informed him that there were no Monkeypox cases identified in the state as of now.

The Telangana health minister asked the officials to keep a stock of medicines that were required to treat the cases if recorded, and to establish isolation wards to treat those patients in Gandhi and Fever hospitals.