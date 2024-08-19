Telangana: TGSRTC bus gets trapped in flooded underpass in Nizamabad

Hyderabad: A TGSRTC bus was trapped in a flooded railway underpass in Nizamabad on Monday, August 19 due to water logging caused by heavy rains. The bus driver’s insightful reaction helped the passengers to be evacuated to safety as he alerted the police as soon as the bus was stuck in the waterlogged underpass.

Responding quickly, Nizamabad police officials with the help of locals rescued the passengers and later the TGSRTC bus from the flood water.

The district witnessed heavy rains on Monday and had faced major water-logging in Nizamabad town. The bus which was travelling from Warangal to Nizamabad got stranded in the water in the underpass which is infamous for flooding during rains.

Also Read Traffic advisory issued as Hyderabad grapples with waterlogging post rainfall

The state received heavy rains across all regions on Monday, with water-logging creating major traffic blocks in major roads including Hyderabad.