Traffic advisory issued as Hyderabad grapples with waterlogging post rainfall

Hyderabad: Though the recent heavy rainfall has provided much-needed relief from intense heat and humidity, it has also brought a set of challenges for citizens. Across Hyderabad, waterlogging has become a major concern, with roads submerged in several low-lying areas, leading to traffic disruptions and commuter discomfort.

Overflowing potholes are making roads treacherous, leading to minor accidents and frustration among drivers.

Traffic advisory issued for Shaikpet

In response to heavy water logging, the traffic police advised commuters to avoid the Shaikpet flyover. Additionally, the Gachibowli-Narsingi-Langer House-Mehdipatnam route is particularly affected, leading to heavy traffic and delays.

Travelers are urged to seek alternate routes to avoid inconvenience.

Commuters are requested avoid Shaikpet flyover due to water logging.

Hyderabad residents have been advised to call the GHMC helpline numbers 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for assistance from the Disaster Response Force during the rainfall.

Netizens highlight troubles of waterlogging

As waterlogging continues to affect various parts of the city, netizens are taking to social media to share their frustrations and challenges. From submerged streets and traffic jams to difficulties in daily commutes, residents are documenting the widespread impact of the recent rains.

Heavy rain in several places of Hyderabad today, for a short while.



Hyderabad is in chaos after a short spell of rain, with waterlogging and traffic jams everywhere. Meanwhile, CM KCR is busy campaigning for the upcoming Assembly Elections!



VIDEO | Telangana: Heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging in parts of Secunderabad.



#HYDTPinfo

Due to heavy #Rainfall #waterlogging at Shaikpet Nala. Commuters are requested to take alternate route to avoid traffic congestion.

Following heavy rains, Hyderabad airport roof leaks

Water leaked into the terminal of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad on Monday, August 19, following a spell of heavy rains.

A video that surfaced on social media shows passengers walking through the terminal as water from the roof dripped onto the floor. The footage raises concerns about the infrastructure’s resilience during extreme weather conditions.

In response to videos of the incident that surfaced online, the Hyderabad Airport authorities admitted to the leakage at the terminal building.

“We immediately inspected the roof, and there is absolutely no leakage/choking, water stagnation, or foreign objects on the roof. Our team is engaging with the technical experts to ensure this spillage into the terminal should not happen again,” read the statement from the authorities at the RGI Hyderabad Airport.