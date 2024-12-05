Telangana health min lays foundation for 100 bed hospital in Medak

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Thursday, December 5 laid the foundation stone for the construction of a 100-bed hospital in Medak’s Andole mandal.

Foundations for a 50-bed Mother and Child care center, nursing college and hostel buildings for nursing students were also laid by the health minister. Narasimha assured people of better healthcare facilities at the hospital.

“The hospital will be constructed on par with district level hospitals and services will begin in a year,” the health minister said. He claimed that all types of speciality services will be provided at the hospital in Medak.

After laying the foundation stone for the MCH, Narasimha said, “After the completion of the hospital, pregnant women need not worry about antenatal checkup and deliveries. They will not have to go to hospitals in Sangareddy.”

The health minister assured that the MCH will provide all kinds of medical care to women and children. He further said that the new nursing college and hostel building will be ready to use by next academic year. Currently 60 BSc Nursing students are pursuing classes at the degree college.

Addressing the media, Narasimha said that funds worth Rs 600 crore were sanctioned for Andole constituency. He assured that the constituency will be developed in all spheres.