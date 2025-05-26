Telangana health min reviews COVID-19 status, urges public not to panic

Experts briefed Damodar Rajanarasimha on global and national COVID-19 trends, assuring that the situation remains under control.

Telangana minister for Health, Damodar Raja Narasimha

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha on Monday, May 26, held a review meeting at the Secretariat to assess the current COVID-19 situation and chalk out preparedness strategies for seasonal diseases ahead of the rainy season.

Experts briefed Damodar Rajanarasimha on global and national COVID-19 trends, assuring that the situation remains under control with no major public health threat. While sporadic case spikes have been recorded in some countries, hospitalisation rates are minimal. The experts emphasised that India’s herd immunity has helped stabilise conditions, although occasional asymptomatic transmissions are still being observed.

Health minister urged public not to panic

The health minister urged the public not to panic and to rely on updates from established medical and research institutions. He stressed that those with underlying health conditions or compromised immunity should remain cautious, even as there is no cause for general alarm.

In light of the upcoming monsoon season, Damodar Rajanarasimha directed health authorities to strengthen surveillance systems for acute respiratory infections and vector-borne diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, and typhoid. Coordination with central and state institutions like CCMB, CDFD, NIN-ICMR, AIIMS Bibinagar, and NIMS was also emphasised for effective disease monitoring and response.

Snake bites likely to rise; anti-venom stockpiling ordered

Acknowledging the seasonal rise in agricultural activities, the Minister noted the increased risk of snake and scorpion bites and instructed all healthcare facilities, from Primary health centres to teaching hospitals to stock adequate supplies of antivenom and supportive medication.

He also called for improved sanitation, proactive vector control measures, and enhanced coordination at the district level. Concluding the meeting, Minister Rajanarasimha reiterated the government’s commitment to robust public health preparedness and directed officials to maintain vigilance and ensure the timely implementation of preventive measures.

