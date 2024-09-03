Telangana health minister reviews Medicare Service Act

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha on Monday, September 2, reviewed the Telangana Medicare Service Act, 2008.

A hospital safety committee should be appointed as per the directions of the Supreme Court. The health department will review all cases registered under section 11 of the Telangana Medicare Service Act, the minister said.

Officials were asked to submit a report on all registered cases immediately. Rajanasimha called for fast fast-track court on the proposal of the joint 10 districts and work to speed up the trial of cases, a press release said.

The minister asked officials from the health department to tighten security in government hospitals and make provisions for the protection of hospital staff, especially women doctors, women nursing officers and staff, to patrol with teams at night.

Officials have been asked to build outposts across all teaching hospitals in Telangana.

“Space has already been allotted for building police outposts in the TIMS hospitals which the Telangana state government is building very ambitiously,” said Rajanarasimha.

He further said that 10 teaching hospitals are equipped with police outposts.

Addressing a review meeting on hospital security, Raja Narasimha said, “Private security agencies must be accredited under the PSAR (Private Security Agency – Regulations) Act – 2015.”

Officials were asked to ensure CCTV cameras to local police stations to strengthen security in hospitals from PHC level to all area hospitals in Telangana. The health and police departments have been asked to coordinate for strengthening hospital security.