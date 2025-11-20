Telangana health min stresses on geriatric care for elderly

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha has asked health officials to provide geriatric care for elderly people.

Narasimha said that the standard of living in India has improved, and hence the number of elderly people has also increased. “Just as we are running special child health care centres for children, there will be a need to run special hospitals for the elderly on the lines of Japan and Italy in our country in the future,” he said at a review meeting in Hyderabad.

The minister asked health officials to expand geriatric services in all hospitals, with focus on mental and physical health issues of the elderly. Narasimha further said that awareness programmes regarding geriatric care should be conducted in Telangana.

The district medical health officers and hospital superintendents were asked to make a list of health issues faced by the elderly people and to provide free medical service to them.

Health infrastructure in Telangana

Speaking of the health infrastructure in Telangana, Narasimha said, “The Telangana government is building hospitals and medical colleges with adequate staff. In two years, 9,000 posts have been filled and recruitment for 7,000 vacancies are on.”

He added that the hospitals in Telangana are fully equipped. Addressing the DMHOs and superintendents, the minister asked them to own the responsibility of all government hospitals. The health officials were warned of strict action in case there is a lapse in service at government health facilitates.

“Let’s take strict action against those who are entrenched in hospitals and commit acts like making false allegations against the officers who work for them and writing news. Provide their details to your HODs. You should provide the visits, inspections, findings and action taken reports every month,” the minister concluded.