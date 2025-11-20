HC stays land acquisition notices for Banjara Hills road project

Hyderabad: Justice NV Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court has stayed for two weeks the land acquisition notices issued to property owners along Road No. 12, Banjara Hills, for the proposed 100 ft and 120 ft master plan roads connecting Virinchi Hospital to Jubilee Hills Check Post via KBR Park.

The interim order was passed on Tuesday while hearing a writ petition filed by 21 property owners challenging the notices issued under Section 15(1) of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

The notices, dated September 18 and October 1 this year, were questioned on procedural grounds.

Senior counsel P Sri Raghu Ram, representing the petitioners, argued that the authorities proceeded with the Section 15 enquiry without complying with the publication and procedural requirements mandated under Section 11(1) of the Act.

He pointed out that the alleged Section 11 notifications dated August 22, 2025, were neither published in any official gazette nor available online, thereby depriving landowners of an opportunity to raise objections.

Several affected owners were not served notices

He also submitted that several affected owners were not served individual notices, though the enquiry was scheduled for November 19. The counsel recalled that similar communications had been issued by the GHMC in 2023 and 2024 for the same project, but without citing the proper statutory provisions.

The present acquisition process, he said, violated Sections 11 and 15 of the 2013 Act, as interpreted by the Supreme Court in Shiv Singh vs State of Himachal Pradesh and Kolkata Municipal Corporation vs Bimal Kumar Shah.

Observing that the material before the court indicated the absence of proper publication of the Section 11 notification and selective issuance of Section 15 notices, Justice Shravan Kumar noted that such lapses deprived landowners of their right to object and participate in the statutory procedure.

Finding a prima facie case, the court stayed the impugned notices under Section 15(1) for two weeks, limited to the petitioners.

The matter will be taken up on November 24 for further hearing.