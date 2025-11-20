HC orders continuation of chief promoters in fishermen societies till polls

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court, led by Justice T Madhavi Devi, has directed the state government to allow the current chief promoters to continue overseeing nine District Fishermen Cooperative Societies until official elections are held.

This directive responded to a petition filed by ten members from various fishermen societies who challenged Government Order No. 60 issued on September 3, 2025, and a subsequent memo dated September 16, which they claimed threatened their positions and violated an earlier High Court judgment.

Elections have not yet taken place in 9 districts

The government pleader for Fisheries informed the court that elections have not yet taken place in nine districts: Hanumakonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Wanaparthy, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhongir, Khammam, and Bhadradri Kothagudem.

Additionally, no new appointments had been made for persons in charge of these societies, with the petitioners remaining the previously selected Chief Promoters.

After hearing submissions, the High Court directed the authorities to maintain the status quo by continuing the current Chief Promoters in their roles until the government issues further instructions.

The court scheduled the matter for further hearing on December 16.