Telangana Health minister calls for transparent process in transfers

Hyderabad: Telangana Health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha directed the Health department to implement GO 80 and develop a plan for general transfers.

He emphasized that the transfer process should be conducted transparently without any issues, ensuring smooth transfers for all employees from Auxilary Nurses & Midwives (ANM) to professors.

He instructed department heads to ensure a smooth transfer process without any issues. Approximately 40% of the health department’s workforce is expected to be transferred across government hospitals and medical colleges in the state.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the Health Secretary, AYUSH Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare Commissioner, Directors of Medical Education and Medical Health, and Commissioners of Vaidya Vidhana Parishad and IPM.

The minister also met with representatives from 12 pharma companies and appealed to them to help enhance the quality of healthcare provided at these government-run hospitals.

He urged pharmaceutical companies in the state to contribute their corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds towards improving medical services and infrastructure at the Gandhi and Osmania General Hospitals in Hyderabad.