Telangana health ministry sanctions new buildings for 43 PHCs

Hyderabad: The state health minister on Saturday Harish Rao announced that new buildings have been sanctioned for 43 Primary Health Centres (PHCs).

At a monthly review meeting, the minister informed that the construction of the buildings will cost around Rs 67.6 crore.

“The state government has sanctioned new buildings for 1,239 sub-centres and will spend Rs 20 lakh on each building,” Harish Rao said in the meeting.

Additionally, as many as 1,497 sub-centres are being repaired at a cost of Rs 59.88 crore. “The state government is spending Rs 4 lakh on each centre,” Harish Rao said.

The health minister informed that the district medical and health officers will monitor the development of PHCs and sub-centres. The minister has assured that medical services will not be interrupted during the construction works.

He said that CCTV cameras, along with internet facilities will soon be added at all 720 PHCs across the state.