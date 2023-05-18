Telangana: Heat wave continues as monsoon likely to arrive in June 1st week

Hyderabad: With the heat wave intensifying in Telangana, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the monsoon will arrive on time in the state, with most districts expected to experience rainfall starting from June 4. The Meteorological Department has released details stating that the monsoon is predicted to arrive four days earlier than normal in the southern states, including Telangana.

Private meteorologists, however, have slightly different predictions, anticipating the onset of monsoon in the state from June 7. They suggest that once the monsoon sets in, rainfall is expected to continue for about a week in most districts, excluding Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Other private weather forecasting experts and agencies predict that monsoon rains will commence in all South Indian states between June 7 and 15.

Skymet, a renowned forecaster known for accurately predicting the arrival of monsoon over the past 18 years, suggests that the monsoon will hit Telangana on June 7. However, other private companies indicate a slightly later timeframe, estimating the monsoon’s arrival between June 12 and 15.

Meteorological Department officials explain that considering the prevailing heat conditions, particularly in the southern states, they expect the monsoon to reach South India in the first week of June. Experts predict an active monsoon in Kerala starting from June 1, with its influence spreading across all the southern states within a week, taking into account cloud movement and weather patterns.

As Telangana continues to face the scorching heat, the timely arrival of the monsoon brings hope for relief and respite from the prevailing weather conditions. The Meteorological Department and private weather forecasting agencies will closely monitor the monsoon’s progress and provide updates as the rainy season approaches.

Stay tuned for further updates on the monsoon arrival and its impact in Telangana and the southern region of India.