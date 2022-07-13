Telangana: Heavy rain warning issued for next 3 hours in districts

Hyderabad: Various areas across districts of Telangana are likely to receive very heavy rains for the next few hours, according to a latest weather forecast or warning. North Telangana. Parts of Adilabad, Nirmal Nizamabad, Jagityal, and Asifabad have been forecast with very heavy rainfall, while other districts like Mancherial, Karimnagar, Kamareddy and Peddapalli are set to witness moderate to heavy showers.

The Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) had earlier forecasted that districts would receive heavy rains on Wednesday at isolated places. Hyderabad also witnessed slow but continuous showers a day earlier on Tuesday, recording 12.5 millimetres of rainfall. On the same day, the highest rains were recorded at Adilabad (98 mm), Hakimpet (47 mm), Badrachalam (36 mm) and Ramagundam (34 mm), according to IMD data.

Next 3hrs, VERY HEAVY RAINS will definetely continue in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Asifabad districts and HEAVY RAINS in Mancherial, Karimnagar, Kamareddy, Peddapalli districts



Already it's 300mm event in North Telangana and it's still pouring down, just praying 🙏 — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) July 13, 2022

The IMD has also issued a red warning for Mahbubabad, Jangaon, Adilabad, Kumarambheem Asifabad, and Suryapet districts. Soon after the weather warning was put up local weathermen early in the morning on Wednesday, netizens began posting (unverified) vidoes of rainfall from different areas like Armoor and Jagityal.

This is jagityal district naganur lachakrapet pic.twitter.com/fFC0ZpTLSi — Laxman lucky@0008.. (@LaxmanPatels1) July 13, 2022

Reservoirs nearly full in Godavari basin

Irrigation projects in the state are also receiving heavy inflows due to rains in the catchment areas. A statement from the Telangana government on Tuesday also said all the reservoirs in the Godavari basin are almost full to the brim due to the heavy rains.

A press note from the Telangana said that due to heavy rains over the past week, water levels in the Sri Ram Sagar project touched 74.83 trillion cubic meters (TMC) out of its full capacity of 90.31 TMC at 12.00 noon on Tuesday. The inflow into the project was 81,730 cusecs and officials released 86,118 cusecs of water by opening nine gates.

Earlier, gates of Komaram Bheem project in Asifabad district were opened to let the water flow downstream due to the heavy rains. Medigatta, Saraswati and Parvati barrages under Kaleshwaram project were also receiving inflows. Authorities opened the gates to release the water.

According to meteorologists, Telangana is receiving widespread and heavy spells of rains under the impact of cyclonic circulation over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Odisha north Andhra Pradesh coasts.