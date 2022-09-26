Telangana: Heavy traffic, waterlogging across Hyderabad; yellow alert issued

Hyderabad: Heavy traffic jams were reported in the city as waterlogging hit several areas after rainfall lashed parts of Telangana on Monday.

Some areas which experienced moderate rainfall include Adilabad, Nirmal, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Nalgonda, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Jagital, Hanumakonda, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal, and Johulamba-Gadwal.

Commuters have been requested to delay their travel for the next two hours until 9 pm.

According to the report of the India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad (IMD-H) yellow alert was issued for Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Karimnagar, and Rajanna Sircilla districts on Tuesday.

In Hyderabad, thundershowers are expected to occur in Uppal, Nagole, LB Nagar, Tarnaka, Boduppal, Amberpet, OU, Nampally, Abids, Mehdipatnam and Malakpet, several parts of Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Ameerpet, and Punjagutta.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society forecast report, heavy rain occurred in Khammam and Mulugu.