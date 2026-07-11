Telangana: Hetero Pharma opens 300 jobs for Intermediate graduates

Hyderabad: Hetero Pharma has partnered with the Telangana Department of Intermediate Education to recruit more than 300 Intermediate (10+2) qualified candidates for its production and quality control divisions across its manufacturing units.

The recruitment drive is part of the state’s Telangana Training and Placement initiative, aimed at improving employment opportunities for young graduates. Around 70 candidates were selected during a recent mega job mela conducted under the programme.

As part of the collaboration, Hetero Pharma said it is expanding its hiring initiative by offering structured training programmes and long-term career opportunities to eligible candidates in the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector.

Speaking on the initiative, Hetero Pharma Vice-President (HR), Dr S Venkata Jayapal Reddy, said the company was pleased to strengthen its partnership with the Department of Intermediate Education and contribute to the state’s efforts to enhance youth employability.

Director of Intermediate Education Abhilasha Abhinav said the collaboration would enable Intermediate graduates to access industry-relevant training and sustainable career opportunities in the pharmaceutical sector.

The initiative is expected to bridge the gap between academic education and industry requirements while creating employment opportunities for Intermediate-qualified youth across Telangana.