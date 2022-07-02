Telangana high court reserves judgement in Jamuna Hatcheries case

Hyderabad: In a case filed by Jamuna Hatcheries Pvt Limited, which objected to the notices issued by Masaiapet mandal Tahsildar of Medak district claiming encroachment of government land, the Telangana High Court on Friday reserved its orders.

The plea was filed by Director of Jamuna Hatcheries E Nithin Reddy, who is a son of BJP MLA and ex-TRS minister Eatala Rajender. The petitioner, who owns a chicken farm in the area of Achampet in the Masaipet Mandal of the Medak district, conveyed his displeasure with the Tahsildar’s notifications that he had infringed on three acres of property under Survey No. 130.

On October 25, 2017, the then-Joint Collector settled a dispute involving 18.35 acres of land in Survey No. 130 and instructed the Tahsildar, Masaipet, to record three acres of land in K Satayanarayana Rao’s name out of the total of 18.35 acres guntas. Senior attorney Desai Prakash Reddy, who represented the petitioner, informed the court of this.

On April 22, 2018, the Tahsildar followed out this directive, and the petitioner Nithin Reddy signed a sale deed to acquire the aforementioned land from K Satyanarayana. The Special Government Pleader stated the court that a survey of the entire property had been done in opposition to Prakash Reddy’s allegations, and that 18.35 acres of land belonged to the government before being given to the landless poor.

However, the state government disproved the petitioner’s assertion that he had purchased three acres of land from K Satyanarayana, one of the assignees.

According to the special Government Pleader (GP), the petitioner is not permitted to purchase assigned land from the assignee, which is against current custom and they are not permitted to file a petition with the high court according to article 226 in order to seek redress. One of the assignees has filed a complaint against the petitioner because the former failed to include the assignees, who are the actual parties impacted as parties to writ the petition.