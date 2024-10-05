Telangana High Court reserves order on Group-I exam petitions

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th October 2024 10:55 am IST
Telangana High Court (File photo)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has reserved its order after hearing petitions regarding the Group-I exam, following concerns raised by candidates and the government. The court reviewed arguments from both sides, focusing on several issues related to the exam process.

Some candidates contested the preliminary key, reservations, and the validity of the notification itself.

They pointed out that the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) had cancelled its earlier notification for 503 posts and issued a new notification for 563 posts in February 2024.

Despite the updated notification, no new applications were accepted, leaving many candidates questioning the process, especially since more than a year had passed between notifications.

The TSPSC’s counsel informed the court that nearly three lakh candidates had appeared for the Group-I exam. However, 721 candidates raised objections, particularly about certain preliminary exam questions.

The court, after considering all arguments, has reserved its decision on the matter.

