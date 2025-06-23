Telangana High Court reserves verdict on local body elections

The petitioners requested the High Court to extend the tenure of incumbent sarpanches in the state.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 23rd June 2025 8:22 pm IST
Telangana High Court reserves verdict on conduct of local body elections on Monday, June 23, 2025.
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court, on Monday, June 23, reserved its verdict on the conduct of local body elections.

The bench concluded hearing the arguments from the petitioners, state government, and the State Election Commission on Monday.

The petitioners requested the High Court to extend the tenure of incumbent sarpanches in the state. They pointed out that the last elections were held on February 1, 2024, and as per rules in Telangana, elections must be held within six months after a sarpanch’s term ends.

Before reserving the verdict, the court asked the state government and the Election Commission if they were fine with extending the sarpanchs’ term until fresh elections were held.

In reply, the state government sought a month to conduct elections, whereas the Election Commission asked for two months.

