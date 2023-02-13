Telangana: High Court stays Kamareddy Master Plan

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday ordered a stay in the Kamareddy Master Plan petition filed by K A Paul of Praja Shanthi party.

The division bench constituting Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji issued directions to the state government not to revive the issuing of the new draft of the Kamareddy Master Plan. The matter has been postponed for the next hearing on April 17.

Speaking to the media, K A Paul said, “The government had earlier said that the plan cannot be sacked as Rs 10,000 crores are involved in it. What does that have to do with us? Anything that is not agreeable to the farmers must not be carried out.”