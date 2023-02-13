Telangana: High Court stays Kamareddy Master Plan

The matter has been postponed for the next hearing on April 17. 

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 13th February 2023 8:59 pm IST
Telangana HC warns of CBI, ED probe into Nizam properties
Telangana High Court (File photo)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday ordered a stay in the Kamareddy Master Plan petition filed by K A Paul of Praja Shanthi party. 

The division bench constituting Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji issued directions to the state government not to revive the issuing of the new draft of the Kamareddy Master Plan. The matter has been postponed for the next hearing on April 17. 

Also Read
Telangana: Master plans for Kamareddy, Jagtial withdrawn after farmers’ protests

Speaking to the media, K A Paul said, “The government had earlier said that the plan cannot be sacked as Rs 10,000 crores are involved in it. What does that have to do with us? Anything that is not agreeable to the farmers must not be carried out.” 

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 13th February 2023 8:59 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button