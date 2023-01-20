Telangana: Master plans for Kamareddy, Jagtial withdrawn after farmers’ protests

The administration of the two districts in response to pressure from the farmers in Kamareddy and Jagtial cancelled the draft Master Plans with immediate effect, providing relief to farmers.

On Friday, January 20, the council sessions held in Kamareddy and Jagtial towns overwhelmingly approved a separate resolution to this effect.

The state government also received copies of the resolutions and the draft master plans for review.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of farmers in Kamareddy and Jagtial towns immediately ended their protest after the two council sessions in both towns passed resolutions opposing the proposed master plans.

Following the cancellation of the draught master plan, the farmers also put off their planned demonstration to occupy Gampa Goverdhan’s home, a BRS MLA.

Jahanavi and Shravani, the chairs of the municipalities of Kamareddy and Jagital, respectively, presided over the council meetings.

The resolution received the unanimous support of the council members at both meetings.

Special chief secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), Arvind Kumar held a review meeting over the draft master plan and stated that it has been put on hold indefinitely until the process is done through consensus.

Had detailed review with @Collector_KMR reg the draft Master Plan for Kamareddy today

— Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) January 20, 2023

Farmers in Kamareddy and Jagtial have been staging dharnas, rasta rokos and observing a bandh against the proposed masterplan for the last few days.

Kamareddy farmers also filed a petition in Telangana High Court, challenging the master plan. They found fault with officials for earmarking fertile agricultural fields in Adloor, Yellareddy, Elchipur, Tekrial and other villages for an industrial zone.

They said that 1,210 acres of agricultural land has been brought under the green zone and industrial zone under the draft master plan and expressed the fear that the government would take over their land.

Municipal authorities set a January 11 deadline for receiving objections to the draft master plan. The farmers claimed that they have already sent over 500 legal notices to object to the industrial zone. Alleging that officials disregarded their objections, they approached the High Court.

Farmers have been agitating for the last one month against the master plan, demanding the exclusion of their agricultural lands from the proposed green zone and industrial zone.

They intensified the protest last week after a farmer, Payyavula Ramulu (40), committed suicide fearing that he would lose his land.