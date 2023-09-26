Telangana High Court stays land regularization via notary documents

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued a stay order on the government’s decision to regularize land based on notary documents. The government had previously issued GO 86 on July 26, which allowed the registration and regularization of properties using notary documents.

However, this decision has faced opposition, leading to a legal battle. The High Court’s decision comes in response to an appeal filed by the Bhagyanagar Citizen’s Welfare Association against the government’s order.

There has been a long-standing demand for the regularization of non-agricultural land in urban areas, which prompted the government to issue the said orders.

Under the new rules, plots of land that are less than 3,000 square yards across the state were eligible for regularization through notary documents. Additionally, plots less than 125 square yards in urban areas were to be regularized free of cost.

However, the High Court, chaired by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Shravan Kumar, determined that the government’s decision did not align with the Stamp and Registration Act.

This legal development follows Chief Minister KCR’s announcement in the Assembly regarding the regularization of notary properties, which came in response to demands from public representatives in the city.

The stay order issued by the High Court puts the government’s plan for land regularization through notary documents on hold, pending further legal proceedings and review.