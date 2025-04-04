Telangana High Court threatens to suspend HCA body

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court on Thursday, April 3, threatened to suspend the present Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) body over alleged corruption.

In its writ petition, the Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) sought a full-fledged CBI inquiry into financial irregularities and administrative issues. The petitioner stated that the forensic audit report and the findings of the single-member committee, led by Justice L Nageshwar Rao, showed prima facie evidence of financial mismanagement in the association.

Counsel for the TCA argued that a detailed inquiry by a competent authority was required, particularly given the multiple complaints and ongoing investigations by different agencies into HCA’s affairs.

Also Read SRH, HCA reach agreement on IPL complimentary ticket passes

The judge, justice Bhaskar Reddy, also heard Ashok Anand, counsel for HCA. Adjourning the matter to April 15 at HCA’s instance, Reddy also sought to hear the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on the matter.

It is to be noted that the TCA moved the Mumbai High Court for directions against the BCCI for recognising the TCA as an independent unit for encouraging cricket in Telangana. The matter is also significant given the recent tussle between the HCA and the Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The issue was resolved following the Telangana government’s intervention.

The latest development is that the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has entered the picture and invited SRH to make Andhra its headquarters. Justice Reddy highlighted that the court will not hesitate to suspend the present governing body of HCA.