Telangana high-level delegation on study tour to South Korea

Hyderabad: A high-level delegation of officials from Telangana is visiting South Korea to study state-of-the-art underground sewage treatment plants (STPs) and water reuse systems.

This study tour began on September 1 and will continue till September 4. The objective of this visit is to study, at the field level, the possibilities of using advanced technology in urban sewage management and Musi River rejuvenation projects.

This team comprises Water Board MD K. Ashok Reddy, Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) MD E.V. Narasimha Reddy, Water Board CGM M. Sujatha, DGM J. Shiva, and MRDCL EE Zakir Hussain.

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Inspection of underground STP

As part of the tour, the team inspected a state-of-the-art, 250 MLD capacity underground sewage treatment plant in Guangming on Wednesday, September 2. The officials studied the operations, odour control systems, and treatment processes of this automated tertiary treatment plant, which is constructed underground.

The team inspected the plant’s operations, which include sewage treatment, electricity generation via biogas, and eco-friendly sludge management.

Subsequently, the team of officials inspected the Cheonggyecheon urban river restoration project. They studied the improvements in water quality, the promenades established at both upstream and downstream levels, and the riverfront areas made accessible to the public.

Approach towards restoring biodiversity

The team examined the approach used to restore biodiversity—including flora, fish, birds, and insects—by rehabilitating wetlands and natural habitats through nature-based solutions. They gathered details on flood-resilient infrastructure, long-term maintenance, and the development of riverfront areas for public use.

As part of this study tour, the team will inspect the Anyang Public Sewage Treatment Plant, the Han River corridor in Seoul, and the various stages of the Godeok Public Wastewater Treatment Plant in Pyeongtaek. They will also participate in a high-level meeting with representatives from KIND (Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corporation).

The team will submit a detailed report to the Telangana government outlining the feasibility and necessary technical approaches for implementing these systems in the state.