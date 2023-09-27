Telangana HM lays foundation stone for Muslim cemetery in Amberpet

He highlighted KCR's role in fostering Ganga-Jamuni culture in Telangana

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 27th September 2023 1:37 pm IST
Mahmood Ali
Telangana home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali

Hyderabad: Telangana home minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali laid the foundation stone for a Muslim cemetery in Amberpet, fulfilling a commitment made by the local MLA K. Venkatesh in the previous elections. He announced that the Telangana government has kept its promises to the people.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The home minister commended MLA Venkatesh for his dedication to the development of Amberpet. The government has allocated land worth Rs 150 crore for this Muslim cemetery project.

Mahmood Ali said that the Telangana government is actively implementing schemes to promote the development of all religious communities. He asserted that no other state in the country can match Telangana’s example of minority development.

MS Education Academy

Additionally, Mahmood Ali highlighted Chief Minister KCR’s role in fostering the Ganga-Jamuni culture in Telangana. Speaking about the state’s welfare initiatives, he expressed confidence that the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) would secure a third term in the upcoming elections.

Council members Mirza Riyaz Ul Effendi and Rehmat Baig, along with Corporators Vijay Gaud and Padma Venkat Reddy, were among the attendees at the event, which was also graced by local Muslim leaders.

Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 27th September 2023 1:37 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui

Zahed Farooqui

Passionate journalist since 2005 committed to unbiased reporting, uncovering the truth with fact-checking rigor. Connect on X, Facebook and Instagram @zahedfarooqui
Back to top button