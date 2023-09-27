Telangana HM lays foundation stone for Muslim cemetery in Amberpet

Hyderabad: Telangana home minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali laid the foundation stone for a Muslim cemetery in Amberpet, fulfilling a commitment made by the local MLA K. Venkatesh in the previous elections. He announced that the Telangana government has kept its promises to the people.

The home minister commended MLA Venkatesh for his dedication to the development of Amberpet. The government has allocated land worth Rs 150 crore for this Muslim cemetery project.

Mahmood Ali said that the Telangana government is actively implementing schemes to promote the development of all religious communities. He asserted that no other state in the country can match Telangana’s example of minority development.

Additionally, Mahmood Ali highlighted Chief Minister KCR’s role in fostering the Ganga-Jamuni culture in Telangana. Speaking about the state’s welfare initiatives, he expressed confidence that the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) would secure a third term in the upcoming elections.

Council members Mirza Riyaz Ul Effendi and Rehmat Baig, along with Corporators Vijay Gaud and Padma Venkat Reddy, were among the attendees at the event, which was also graced by local Muslim leaders.